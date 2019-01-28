VIDEO: Anti-Onnoghen Protesters Infiltrate Pro-Onnoghen Protesters At NBA National Secretariat

Trouble started when, as the lawyers were about to proceed to the United States Embassy, three truck-loads of anti-Onnoghen protesters stormed the venue and infiltrated the protesting lawyers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2019

What would have become a free-for-all was averted at the secretariat of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja on Monday, as two rival groups clashed during protests for and against the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, and Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad sworn in as acting CJN.

The suspended CJN is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

Pro-Onnoghen protesters comprised lawyers and other Nigerians, and they had earlier gathered in front of the building with their placards, chanting anti-government songs.

 Pro-Onnoghen Protests At NBA National Secretariat

The situation led to an altercation as the anti-Onnoghen protesters attempted to retrieve their placards from the pro-Onnoghen protesters.

However, the situation was quickly brought under control by security operatives.

 Anti-Onnoghen Protests At NBA National Secretariat

SaharaReporters, New York

