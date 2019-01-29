Amosun: Why I'm Not Supporting Ogun APC Governorship Candidate

He said his support for the APM candidate, Adekunle Akinlade and not Prince Dapo Abiodun of the APC, is to ensure “the spirit of fairness, justice, equity and peace in Ogun”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, says his support for the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), against that of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is to ensure an indigene of the Ogun West Senatorial district emerges as the next governor of the state.

The governor spoke at a church service to mark the 60th birthday of the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop, Diocese of Remo, Most Reverend Michael Olusina Fape, at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne, Ogun State, on Monday.

He said his support for the APM candidate, Adekunle Akinlade and not Prince Dapo Abiodun of the APC, is to ensure “the spirit of fairness, justice, equity and peace in Ogun”.

Amosun said: “I won’t take our people for granted and it is for us not to have violence in the state and to continue to live together in peace, that all of us in APC, in Ogun State, took the decision.

“It is unfortunate that the people fighting us right and left do not know what we have all agreed, two years ago, that in the spirit of fairness, justice, equity and peace in Ogun."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oshiomhole: Why Buhari Hosted APC Senators In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos Assembly Gives Ambode One Week To Defend Self Against Possible Impeachment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption #OccupyNigeria Protesters Call For Buhari's Impeachment Over CJN's Suspension
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Hours Before Buhari's Visit, Gunmen Kidnap Abia APC Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta How Amaechi Unilaterally Influenced NDDC Board Appointment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Schedules Referendum For February 16
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police IGP Adamu Appoints Six New Deputy Inspectors General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NJC Begins Meeting Over Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Senators Disown Senate's Supreme Court Suit On Constitutionality Of Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: Why Buhari Hosted APC Senators In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Acting CJN Mohammed Presides Over Supreme Court Sitting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lagos Assembly Gives Ambode One Week To Defend Self Against Possible Impeachment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption #OccupyNigeria Protesters Call For Buhari's Impeachment Over CJN's Suspension
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Rises On Corruption Perception Index — But 'More Needs To Be Done'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Abuja-Based NGO AFRICMIL Asks CCB To Release New CJN's Asset Declaration Forms
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Hours Before Buhari's Visit, Gunmen Kidnap Abia APC Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Anti-Onnoghen Protesters Infiltrate Pro-Onnoghen Protesters At NBA National Secretariat
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Police Retire Deputy Inspectors General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad