Hours Before Buhari's Visit, Gunmen Kidnap Abia APC Chairman

He was kidnapped a few hours before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been kidnapped.

Comrade Benedict Godson, Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, confirmed the abduction to Daily Trust earlier on Tuesday.

The President has, however, arrived Abia State as scheduled.

As part of activities scheduled for his visit, he commissioned the Ariaria International Market Independent Power Project.

SaharaReporters, New York

