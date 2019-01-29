I Have Never Run Away From Trial, Says Orji Uzor Kalu

"As long as I am healthy, I will go to court. I have never run away from trial. I am very prepared for trial," Kalu said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, says he is ready to face trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N7.6billion fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said this on Monday, while taking questions from pressmen following the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to his home in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state. 

He said he has never stolen from the treasury and that he is  ready to face any trial.

He said: “I have so much respect for Justice Mohammed Idris because of the way he handles his court. I feel court must be a place of justice. I don’t know why he adjourned my trial indefinitely, but as long as I am healthy I will go to court. I have never run away from trial. I am very prepared for trial.

“I’m very willing to take my trial; there’s no commissioner under my administration when I was the governor of the state who said I stole money. There are 19 witnesses and none of them have said I have stolen money.

“It’s only Justice Idris that can explain why my trail was adjourned indefinitely. I have no right to judge him; there are other courts who will judge how correct his final decision will be on my trial."

Kalu also insinuated that the court case is being influenced by political enemies, who want to malign him.

