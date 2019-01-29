Kano Lawyers Defy NBA Boycott Order

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

The Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has distanced itself from the directive of the national body to boycott courts for two days over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was suspended last Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari on a directive of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Sequel to the suspension, the NBA directed its members on Monday to boycott court activities for two days to express the association’s displeasure with the president over the suspension.

However, a statement by Mujtaba Adamu Ameen, the Secretary of the NBA Kano branch, directed the lawyers to go about their legal activities.

The statement further advised members to “be responsible enough to do the best for the country, families, clients and the system as a whole”.

“We should please endeavour to preserve the nobleness of our highly respected profession by being fair to the society and fair to our children yet unborn,” the statement added.

Checks in Kano on Tuesday revealed that Sharia courts, magistrate courts, state and federal high courts opened for normal business, with lawyers in attendance.

SaharaReporters, New York

