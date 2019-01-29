Niger Delta Groups Laud Nigerian Govt Over Brambaifa’s Appointment As NDDC MD

A Coalition of Niger Delta youth groups has lauded the Nigerian government for the dissolution of the old board and the appointment of a new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group said the people of the Niger Delta are in no doubt of the ability of Professor Nelson Brambaifa, the acting NDDC Managing Director, to reposition the affairs of the commission.

A statement by Igbeta Ayebakuro, spokesman of the coalition, on Monday, noted that the appointment of the new board would bring development to the region.

The statement read: “The coalition wishes to, on behalf of the people of the region, commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Federal Government of Nigeria for laying to rest the disturbing issue of the NDDC tenure.

“It cannot be overemphasised that the issue was at some time beginning to brew disaffection and acrimony among the people of the region as shown by the massive protests and threats, and media outburst in the preceding months.

“It is an important aspect of our deliberations and the general sentiment of Niger Deltans that to avert the future repetition of the ante, it is important for Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to immediately confirm Professor Nelson Brambaifa’s appointment as the substantive Managing Director by making the necessary recommendations to the National Assembly for legislative action, as this is not only to regularise the system and bring about coordination and purposeful administration of the commission, but also to prevent a future reoccurrence of the recent agitations inspired by the delay in announcing a substantive appointment after the expiration of the Bassey Dan-Abia board in 2015.”

The group said it shall continue to partner with the NDDC, the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to bring about lasting solutions to the problems affecting the region.

In a related development, the umbrella body of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), applauded the choice of Brambaifa as the acting NDDC MD. IYC also wished him very productive years at the helm of affairs of the commission.

A defunct militant group, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), has also thrown its weight behind the appointment the NDDC board.

Jhoto Koankiri, the MEND spokesperson, said: “We advise the Presidency to jettison counsel that will destabilize the peace of the region. Greedy politicians of Ijaw ethnic nationality should hide their faces in shame for trying to hinder Prof. Brambaifa’s appointment. We are aware that some people close to the presidency are trying to use their position to thwart Brambaifa’s confirmation as the substantive MD of the NDDC, but we assure these unpatriotic politicians that we are ready for them. Their antics must fail and we are now telling the President to ignore these selfish people as their opinions do not represent the people of Ijaw Nation.

“However, if the government is tempted to be swayed by these people, we are ready to express our solid stand with very visible signs for all to see. Any move by anyone to replace Brambaifa will meet the stiffest of resistance from our ranks.”