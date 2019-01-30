Afenifere Endorses Buhari, Osinbajo For Second Term

A faction of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a second term in office.

Led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi, the group urged the Yoruba to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, stating that it was in the interest of the region to do so.

This formed part of the activities at the pan-Yoruba summit organised by Afenifere (Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba), which held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

Osinbajo was the special guest of honour at the event.

Senator Biyi Durojaiye from Ogun State read the document affirming the support for Buhari and Osinbajo’s reelection.

Durojaiye moved the motion for the group's endorsement, and he was seconded by representatives of the six states in the region: Tajudeen Olusi (Lagos), Yemi Alade (Ekiti), Professor Bayonle Ademodi (Ondo), Sooko Adewoyin (Osun), Iyiola Oladokun (Oyo) and the women representative, Mrs. Kemi Nelson.

In his remarks, Osinbajo urged the group to stay committed to restructuring the country in the interest of national development.