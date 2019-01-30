Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger

Bomb threat aboard an Air Peace aircraft forced the airline to make an air return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Lagos, few minutes after departing from the airport.

It was gathered that flight P4 7121 returned to Abuja Airport at 11:44am on Wednesday, few minutes after the false alarm of bomb alert was raised by one of the intending passengers denied boarding by staff of the airline.

Chris Iwarah, Corporate Communications Manager of Air Peace, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Lagos.

Iwarah stated that the operating crew had made an air return to Abuja because of safety attached to its operation.

He insisted that crew acted professionally with its decision, and that passengers on board commended the airline for the decision.

He said: “In line with procedures and our high safety standards, the captain-in-command acted professionally, briefed passengers on board and took the decision to return as a precaution. The aircraft landed in Abuja without any incident and passengers disembarked normally to enable security personnel conduct a check.

“Passengers on board the flight were screened a second time and the aircraft thoroughly checked. At the end of the exercise, the information was found to be a hoax as nothing was found on the aircraft. The aircraft was subsequently cleared to depart for Lagos and safely landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 11.44 a.m.

“The passenger who gave the information has since been taken into custody by security operatives for exhaustive investigation into the incident.

“We commend our valued customers on board the flight for their calm and cooperation while the checks lasted. The safety, security and wellbeing of our customers and crew will continue to be our priority at all times."