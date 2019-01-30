'He's Mentally Ill' — FAAN Speaks On Passenger Who Raised False Bomb Alert

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said the passenger who raised the alarm that there was a bomb on an Air Peace flight on Wednesday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, has a history of mental illness.

FAAN also confirmed that the alarm was false, while the passenger has been apprehended by security agencies.

A statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager of Corporate Communications, FAAN, noted that the suspect was undergoing assessment by medical experts.

According to Yakubu, following the false information, officers of FAAN's aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo onboard the flight, while a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage.

She, however, said the search conducted by its officials proved that the alarm was false, adding that after the due diligence test carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call was made and passengers had since boarded the flight to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.