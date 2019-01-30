'He's Mentally Ill' — FAAN Speaks On Passenger Who Raised False Bomb Alert

A statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager of Corporate Communications, FAAN, noted that the suspect was undergoing assessment by medical experts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said the passenger who raised the alarm that there was a bomb on an Air Peace flight on Wednesday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, has a history of mental illness.

FAAN also confirmed that the alarm was false, while the passenger has been apprehended by security agencies.

A statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager of Corporate Communications, FAAN, noted that the suspect was undergoing assessment by medical experts.

According to Yakubu, following the false information, officers of FAAN's aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo onboard the flight, while a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage.

She, however, said the search conducted by its officials proved that the alarm was false, adding that after the due diligence test carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call was made and passengers had since boarded the flight to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Dangote, Unilever, NLNG, Three Other Investors To Construct 19 Federal Roads
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Major Airlines Reject Re-Routes During Abuja Airport Closure
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad