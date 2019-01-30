I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa

Kabir Marafa, the senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says he doesn't give a damn if the party loses in Zamfara in forthcoming elections.

He was quoted as stating this at a news conference in Abuja when asked for his remarks on the conflicting court judgements on the APC's participation in the elections in the state.

While a Zamfara State High Court had granted leave to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to feature the APC candidates in the election, a Federal High Court in Abuja, upheld that the exclusion of APC candidates by INEC was in order.

Marafa pitched his tent with the verdict of the Federal High Court.

He said: “There is a limit to loyalty. My loyalty first and foremost is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria because we must have Nigeria, before we can have the Senate.

“So, even if it means APC loses in Zamfara State, I don’t give a damn. After all, the crisis that we are in today started with the APC itself."

