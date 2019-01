The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bayelsa State.

Elder Monday Udo Tom was sworn in by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, at the commission's headquarters on Wednesday.

News of his swearing in was announced by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC spokesman.

Elder Tom is from Akwa Ibom State.

With the swearing in of Tom, the total number of RECs stands at 36.