Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid

Alhaji Musah Saleh Kwankwaso, father of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State.

Senator Kwankwaso is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The older Kwankwaso, however, has assured the incumbent governor that he would support his candidature in the general election.

According to Daily Trust, Kwankwaso, who is the District Head of Madobi, restated his commitment to securing the support of all the village heads and all community leaders to ensure Ganduje's victory.

“When you came in after your inauguration on 29th May, 2015, we were absolutely sure that you would bring development to all nooks and crannies of the state. And Alhamdulillah, that is what you are doing. So we need more of this development.

“We are ready to support you and get you closer to the people. We appreciate the good work you are doing for your people. We believe in your leadership style as a people-oriented governor who believes in developing his people in all aspects of life,” the older Kwankwaso said.

In his remarks, Ganduje thanked him for his support, stating that: “We are in our home. Here you are with your children. We came to visit our father and get his blessing.

“We are sure you will give us what we are here for. So when you accept to support my gubernatorial race, we are not surprised because this is just a case of a father and his son."

