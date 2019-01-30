Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid

Kwankwaso, who is the District Head of Madobi, restated his commitment to securing the support of all the village heads and all community leaders

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

Alhaji Musah Saleh Kwankwaso, father of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State. 

Senator Kwankwaso is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The older Kwankwaso, however, has assured the incumbent governor that he would support his candidature in the general election.

According to Daily Trust, Kwankwaso, who is the District Head of Madobi, restated his commitment to securing the support of all the village heads and all community leaders to ensure Ganduje's victory.

“When you came in after your inauguration on 29th May, 2015, we were absolutely sure that you would bring development to all nooks and crannies of the state. And Alhamdulillah, that is what you are doing. So we need more of this development.

“We are ready to support you and get you closer to the people. We appreciate the good work you are doing for your people. We believe in your leadership style as a people-oriented governor who believes in developing his people in all aspects of life,” the older Kwankwaso said.

In his remarks, Ganduje thanked him for his support, stating that: “We are in our home. Here you are with your children. We came to visit our father and get his blessing.

“We are sure you will give us what we are here for. So when you accept to support my gubernatorial race, we are not surprised because this is just a case of a father and his son."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Afenifere Endorses Buhari, Osinbajo For Second Term
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad