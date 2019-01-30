Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP

Omie said those affected sustained minor injuries and has been treated in the hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019


Mallam Ibrahim Omie, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, says nobody was seriously injured when the podium collapsed during a campaign rally in the state a few days ago.


At the PDP governorship campaign rally held in Jega, Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Malam, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, was making his speech surrounded by party leaders in the state, when the podium suddenly collapsed.
Omie said those affected sustained minor injuries and has been treated in the hospital.
According to Daily Trust, two people sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 
However, a statement credited to Mallam Haruna B. Sa’idu, the Kebbi PDP state chairman, issued on Tuesday noted that the party's attention had been drawn to “a mischievous and dry video clip orchestrated by the drowning APC and its cohorts” on the incident.
He stressed that what transpired was only an expression of the overwhelming support the PDP and its candidates, especially its governorship candidate, Senator Isah Galaudu Augie, enjoyed in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Afenifere Endorses Buhari, Osinbajo For Second Term
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad