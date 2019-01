Chukwunonso Onyejekwe, a 29-year-old housewife, has died from complications hours after delivering five baby girls.

She gave birth to the children at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

She was said to have suffered acute respiratory failure and died on Wednesday, hours after undergoing a successful Caesarean Section (CS) delivery.

Dr. Emmanuel Ezunu, Head of Clinical Services and Training, FMC Asaba, confirmed the incident to journalists.