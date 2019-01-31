'It's Not A Witch-hunt' — Lagos Assembly Speaks On Proposed Impeachment Of Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly says the deliberations on impeachment discussed at the Monday plenary was not a "witch-hunt" targeted at Ambode.

Honourable Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader of the House said this after a massive protest held on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The protesters had called on the House to shelve any talk of impeaching the Governor, and to allow him complete his tenure.

After the protest, the lawmakers went into an emergency meeting.

According to Agunbiade, the House is not against the Governor ending his tenure, but he was summoned because of issues surrounding the 2019 budget.

His words: “The budget is supposed to have been laid before the commencement of another fiscal year, which has always been the practice in the state, and unless it is laid, you cannot spend from it, but the governor has gone ahead to make expenditure from the budget.

“There are also some infractions the House observed about the 2018 budget, expenditures made outside the budget, which necessitated the invitation the House extended to him and some commissioners to come and explain things.

“It is not witch-hunting as people believe. To make expenditure from the budget you must have laid it before the House. For now, we don’t have the budget so you can’t spend. As legislators we must do things properly."