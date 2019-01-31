'It's Not A Witch-hunt' — Lagos Assembly Speaks On Proposed Impeachment Of Ambode

Honourable Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader of the House said this after a massive protest held on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

The Lagos State House of Assembly says the deliberations on impeachment discussed at the Monday plenary was not a "witch-hunt" targeted at Ambode.

Honourable Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader of the House said this after a massive protest held on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The protesters had called on the House to shelve any talk of impeaching the Governor, and to allow him complete his tenure.

After the protest, the lawmakers went into an emergency meeting.

According to Agunbiade, the House is not against the Governor ending his tenure, but he was summoned because of issues surrounding the 2019 budget.

His words: “The budget is supposed to have been laid before the commencement of another fiscal year, which has always been the practice in the state, and unless it is laid, you cannot spend from it, but the governor has gone ahead to make expenditure from the budget.

“There are also some infractions the House observed about the 2018 budget, expenditures made outside the budget, which necessitated the invitation the House extended to him and some commissioners to come and explain things.

“It is not witch-hunting as people believe. To make expenditure from the budget you must have laid it before the House. For now, we don’t have the budget so you can’t spend. As legislators we must do things properly."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Peter Obi Questioned On Why He Invested $30m State Funds In Company Where His Family Owns Shares
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: I Lent EFCC N300m So It Could Take Off, Says Atiku
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku: Will I Accept Result Of Election If I Lose? Why Not!
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Peter Obi Questioned On Why He Invested $30m State Funds In Company Where His Family Owns Shares
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: I Lent EFCC N300m So It Could Take Off, Says Atiku
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Beat Up Rivers NBA Chairman 'Because Of Onnoghen'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku: Will I Accept Result Of Election If I Lose? Why Not!
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Wasn’t Absent From Home For 104 Days' — Obasanjo Aims Another Jibe At Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections APC Witnesses Present Contradicting Statements At Osun Election Tribunal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Gospel Singer Funmi Aragbaye Loses Husband
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME 25-Year-Old Ondo Panel Beater 'Steals' Sister's, Brother's Wife's Pants
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad