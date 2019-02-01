Abducted Abia APC Chairman Regains Freedom

He was released on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

Donatus Nwankpa, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, who was abducted on Monday night has been freed.

He was kidnapped a few hours before the scheduled arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

According to Punch newspaper, he was released on Thursday night.

Benedict Godson, the Abia APC Publicity Secretary, also added that no ransom was paid for his freedom.

“We thank God for his safe return and we appreciate all those who, in one way or the other, contributed to his safe return. We also want to thank our governorship candidate and other leaders of the party in the state for standing with us since he was kidnapped,” he said.

Chris Ezike, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, also confirmed his release.

SaharaReporters, New York

