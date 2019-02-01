CUPP Asks Court To Declare Buhari Medically Unfit As President

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari is medically unfit for the office of president.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of CUPP, noted that there were several instances where the President had shown that he was not medically fit for office.

According to Ugochinyere, the suit was part of efforts to save the country from "imminent disaster".

CUPP is also seeking an an order for Buhari to make his medical report available to the public.

He also accused the Department of State Security Service (DSS) of plans to arrest him.

Among others, he noted that “Buhari’s multiple gaffes at APC presidential campaign rallies in Kogi, Delta, Cross River and Imo states" were pointers to the fact that he is medically unfit.

“We have come to the conclusion that re-electing Buhari will only empower members of the cabal that his wife admitted has hijacked his presidency to rule the country for another four years,” he added.

However, Lanre Issa-Onillu, National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), berated CUPP for the claims, and accused Ugochinyere of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

