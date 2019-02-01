The Economist Backs Atiku To Win But Says His Agenda 'Too Monumental To Implement In Full'

The forecast was published on its website on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

The Economist Intelligence Unit has again predicted that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will win the February 16 election.

According to the report, Atiku will come to power with a “sweeping free market agenda”, which may be too “monumental to implement in full”.

The forecast read: “A general election on February 16th is expected to yield a change in government, although the poll itself, and particularly the prospect of a messy election dispute, comes with significant downside risks to political stability.

“Our baseline forecast is for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party to win outright, averting crisis. He will come to power with a sweeping free market agenda, although the overhaul that this implies will be too monumental to implement in full.”

