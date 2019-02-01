Kashamu Beats Adebutu To INEC’s List As Ogun PDP Governorship Candidate

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

The struggle for power between Oladipupo Adebutu, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, and Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, was supposedly put to rest on Thursday when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pasted the name of Kashamu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the March 2, 2019 governorship election.

Prior to INEC’s release of the successful governorship candidates in various states, the two candidates had embarked on a ward-to-ward tour to woo voters. However, some supporters of Kashamu went into jubilation when it became public knowledge that INEC had pasted Kashamu‘s name.

Members of the party loyal to Adebutu have, however, expressed their shock and disbelief, insisting that Kashamu was not a member of PDP in the state.

Afolabi Orekoya, media aide to Adebutu, said: “Kashamu should not be happy. We know once the judgements are delivered, everything will be sorted out and INEC will do the needful."

However, Austin Oniyokor, media aide to Kashamu, said: “It is victory for justice; it is victory for the rule of law; it is victory for tenacity of purpose.”

