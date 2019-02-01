News Of My Defection To APC False, Says Obiano

Obiano was also reported to have described the endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Nnia Nwodo as “idiotic”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, says he has no plans to defect from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

Obiano made the clarification because of the growing speculation from some quarters that he has been giving tacit support to the reelection bid of President Muhmmadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election.

However, speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Atinuba, on Thursday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Obiano dismissed the speculation of his planned defection as baseless and false.

He said his detractors were jittery over his growing political influence and popularity occasioned by his inimitable achievements.

Speaking, the Commissioner said: "The Anambra State Government wishes to state for the umpteenth time that the reports which have been trending on the social media are completely false. Far from contemplating of defecting to any party, Governor Obiano remains both the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees.

“He has, in the last few weeks, been campaigning vigorously for APGA’s candidates in the forthcoming general polls, including General John Gbor (retd), the party’s presidential candidate. He has been consistent in telling the huge crowds of supporters wherever he has been to vote for only APGA candidates.

“He has never asked the Anambra people to vote APGA candidates in some elections and candidates of some other party or parties in another election.

“Once again, the Anambra State Government wants to reiterate Governor Obiano’s policy of constructive engagement, as opposed to confrontation, in his relationship with people, groups and institutions. This policy means that much as there are differences in the political perspective with those who belong to parties other than his own APGA, whether at the local or national level, we must maintain a friendly disposition to all."

