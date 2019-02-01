Police Fire Teargas Canisters To Control Big Brother Naija Crowd In Abuja

The situation almost resulted in a stampede, which was narrowly averted when the Police were said to have fired teargas canisters into the air, with the view to controlling the ecstatic crowd.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

To prevent an imminent stampede at the Abuja venue of the Big Brother Naija 2019 audition, policemen have resorted to firing teargas canisters into the crowd.

The applicants shut down the area and surrounding axis on Friday, as they thronged the venue of the MultiChoice Nigeria office.

They were said to have come into Abuja from within and outside the city, and the crowd led to a major traffic gridlock in the area.

Human movement from Transcorp Hilton axis to Wuse II was a nightmare.

SaharaReporters gathered that the process used to screen the applicants was very slow.

Many people scampered for safety whenever there was a surge in the crowd, arising from the impatient applicants who were pushing in an attempt to outdo one another to enter the audition hall.

Some of the applicants were said to have arrived Abuja on Thursday, ahead of the event.

Findings revealed that only five people would be selected from each centre.

The auditions are taking place in eight centres across the country: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Warri, Calabar, Enugu and Benin.

