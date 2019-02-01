PSC Endorses Promotion Of 18 CPs, 33 DCPs

The officers promoted to the rank of the AIG are Wilson Inalegwu, a former CP in the Federal Capital Territory; Ibrahim Lamode, a former EFCC Chairman and Musa Kimo, a former CP of FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa-Ibom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 18 Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), according to a statement by Ikecheckwu Ani, PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement further noted that the commission had approved the promotion of 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

Ani noted that the promotions were part of the decisions taken at the meeting of the commission in Abuja.

The new CPs are Uche Anozia, Nwamhi Yame, Mohammed Gimba, Musa Adze, Phillip Maku, Umaru Miringa, Usman Gomna, Adamu Usman, and Daniel Sokari-Pedro.

Ani said Alhaji Musiliu Smith, the PSC chairman, expected the newly-promoted officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear on myriad security challenges confronting the nation.

He urged them to embrace patriotism, commitment and rededication to the service of their fatherland as a means of reciprocatingthe government’s gesture.

On Wednesday, PSC approved the appointment of eight new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and retired seven others.

SaharaReporters, New York

