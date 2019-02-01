Suspected Ritualists Rape, Kill, Harvest Vital Organs Of Two Women In Bayelsa

Two women have been killed in Akenfa community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with their vital organs harvested by persons suspected to be ritualists.

The killings occurred in separate incidents in Akenfa community, and have caused panic in the area.

A mother of four and a fish seller identified as Glory Omo-Ohwo, an indigene of Delta State, was raped and her skull smashed. Her body was dumped in an uncompleted building at Akenfa 1 area on Wednesday.

This is coming barely a few days after a mother of four was gruesomely murdered, with her face unrecognisable and brains missing.

It was gathered that Omo-Ohwo woke up at about 5am on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, to smoke some of the fishes she had purchased.

However, when her children woke up at dawn, it was said that they found one of their mother’s slippers, and she was nowhere to be found.

Her lifeless body was later found in an uncompleted building next to the compound she resides in, with her skull badly damaged.

Another victim identified as a meat-pie seller, Goodnews Stephen, who is an indigene of Kolokumo/Opokumo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was found dead in the early hours of Friday, with her faced shattered and her brains missing.

Her decomposing body was found at a waste dump located at the back of Akenfa Community Secondary School.

When contacted, Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the state Police Command, said he had heard of the development and that investigation had commenced into the incident.