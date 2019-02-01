Suspected Ritualists Rape, Kill, Harvest Vital Organs Of Two Women In Bayelsa

A meat-pie seller, Goodnews Stephen, who is an indigene of Kolokumo/Opokumo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was found dead in the early hours of Friday, with her faced shattered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

Two women have been killed in Akenfa community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with their vital organs harvested by persons suspected to be ritualists.

The killings occurred in separate incidents in Akenfa community, and have caused panic in the area.

A mother of four and a fish seller identified as Glory Omo-Ohwo, an indigene of Delta State, was raped and her skull smashed. Her body was dumped in an uncompleted building at Akenfa 1 area on Wednesday.

This is coming barely a few days after a mother of four was gruesomely murdered, with her face unrecognisable and brains missing.

It was gathered that Omo-Ohwo woke up at about 5am on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, to smoke some of the fishes she had purchased.

However, when her children woke up at dawn, it was said that they found one of their mother’s slippers, and she was nowhere to be found.

Her lifeless body was later found in an uncompleted building next to the compound she resides in, with her skull badly damaged.

Another victim identified as a meat-pie seller, Goodnews Stephen, who is an indigene of Kolokumo/Opokumo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was found dead in the early hours of Friday, with her faced shattered and her brains missing.

Her decomposing body was found at a waste dump located at the back of Akenfa Community Secondary School.

When contacted, Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the state Police Command, said he had heard of the development and that investigation had commenced into the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Onnoghen Explains Sources Of Foreign Deposits In His Accounts
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Jimi Agbaje's Campaign Convoy In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Scores Injured, Properties Destroyed As APC, APM Supporters Clash In Ogun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Delay As Witness In Evans' Trial Involved In Accident
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Abia APC Chairman Regains Freedom
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Onnoghen Explains Sources Of Foreign Deposits In His Accounts
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Enugu Schools Send Students Back Home ‘Because Of Atiku’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Patience Jonathan To Forfeit N1bn To Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai: Presidents Should Have Deputies Who Can Run The Govt When They Die
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-NIA DG Ayodele Oke's Arraignment By EFCC Fails
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Describes Onnoghen In One Word: Shameless!
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections The Economist Backs Atiku To Win But Says His Agenda 'Too Monumental To Implement In Full'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Kashamu Beats Adebutu To INEC’s List As Ogun PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: There'll Be War If They Rig This Election, Says Uche Secondus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech CSOs Threaten To Shut Down Lagos Assembly If Ambode Is Impeached
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police PSC Endorses Promotion Of 18 CPs, 33 DCPs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: INEC Releases List Of State House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad