PDP Jealous Of Buhari, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is “jealous” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, in response to the opposition party's comments on the presence of Niger Republic governors at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Kano State on Thursday.

According to Shehu, the presence of leaders from other African countries at the President’s campaign rally is proof of the “Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent”.

The statement read: “On the issue of Niger Republic Governors visit to Nigeria, what we want PDP to know, there is a Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent. Candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the Buhari phenomenon, to copy it, to institute it.

“That’s why people from the African continent…when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana.

“When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side. So, Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that.

“So, if our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?

“So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.”