AAC Presidential Candidate Omoyele Sowore Participates In Lagos City Marathon

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has called on Nigerians to vote people who will ensure that sports are developed to fit global best practices rather than leaders who will spend the nation’s resources on medical trips abroad. 

He made the statement while completing the 10KM Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Sowore said: “This is the kind of leader Nigeria needs, ones with stamina who are fit and can participate in sporting activities so that they can understand how sports should be developed and what a great opportunity it is for our young people to aspire for something that is bigger than themselves"

Speaking on the needs to elect health leaders, Sowore said Nigeria do not need a President that will spend the nation's resources on a medical trip abroad.

He said, "We do not need Nigeria's next President to spend our resources on medical trips abroad. I challenge the two major parties filled with old people to present their candidates for a marathon. They can never do it, they celebrate 800km walks and old ideas. We must change this on February 16th 2019."

Recall that Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom on February 5, 2016, but did not come back to the country until August 2016 after spending 104 days for medical treatment.

SaharaReporters, New York

