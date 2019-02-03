Two Killed, Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash At Oyo APC Rally

Two people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries when political thugs got into a clash in Igboora, Oyo State.

The incident took place during a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday.

According to NAN, the incident occurred immediately after the rally at the old motor park in Igboora on Saturday evening.

Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, had led the rally with a road show which began at Lanlate and went through Igboora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan before they arrived Igboora, Eruwa and Omi-Adio.

Ajimobi was in the company of Adebayo Adelabu, the Oyo APC governorship candidate, as well as other party leaders.

However, trouble began after the rally in Igboora, as suspected political hoodlums engaged in a bloody clash.

During the clash, a resident identified as a younger brother to an APC leader in the community, was hit by a stray bullet and he eventually died.

Eyewitnesses said the clash began after the hoodlums accosted Adelabu to demand money, but were blocked by another group of hoodlums. This resulted in heated arguments, which later led to the free for all.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have traded blame on the incident.

“Guns were freely displayed by thugs alleged to have been arranged and sponsored by the PDP and some other parties to carry out the dastardly act. The mayhem eventually cost two lives, one of which is a younger brother to the leader of our party, Alhaji Olayide Abas. We hereby charge security agencies to investigate and unravel the killers of the deceased. It is important to note that the PDP has continually incited the people to cause trouble, having realised that the game is over. The PDP is among the parties that masterminded the mayhem,” APC said in a statement.

However, PDP members have debunked APC’s claims, stating that the party should look inwards to fish out the perpetrators.

Residents of the community have also berated the sponsors of the attacks, stating that the people of the community are peaceful and the clash is pointer to the return of brigandage in the state.