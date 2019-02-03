Two Slump At Buhari Rally In Jigawa

It was also said that the crowd outnumbered security operatives at the venue and things got out of control at some point.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2019

Some persons were said to have slumped at the reelection campaign rally of President Muhammadu Buhari, which held in Dutse, Jigawa state.

According to Daily Trust, the supporters of the party were seen gasping for breath and were rushed out of the venue.

It was also said that the crowd outnumbered security operatives at the venue and things got out of control at some point.

The first victim was seen gasping for breath and was helped by the timely intervention of security operatives who poured water on him.

The second victim, who fainted, was rushed out of the venue by the medical team.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nwodo Betrayed Our Trust By Endorsing Atiku, Says Ohaneze Ndigbo Secretary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Supporter Killed In Clash At Campaign Rally In Bayelsa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Presidency Orders Investigation Into Crash-landing Incident Involving Osinbajo's Helicopter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Isoko Community Vows To Banish Anyone Who Votes For APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: Enraged Youth Assault 'Worst Ever' Ondo South Senator Omogunwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 42-year-old Accused Of Masterminding Attack At Bayelsa APC Rally Arrested
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Osinbajo’s Chopper Crash-lands In Kogi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs How Drug Abuse Is Wrecking Female Lives In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Ask CCT Chairman To Disqualify Himself Over Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal 20 SANs 'Deeply Concerned' By Events Surrounding Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Campaign DG Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nwodo Betrayed Our Trust By Endorsing Atiku, Says Ohaneze Ndigbo Secretary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Two Dead In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Onnoghen Explains Sources Of Foreign Deposits In His Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Supporter Killed In Clash At Campaign Rally In Bayelsa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Caverton Helicopters: Unusual Weather Conditions Caused Osinbajo’s Aircraft Crash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Presidency Orders Investigation Into Crash-landing Incident Involving Osinbajo's Helicopter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Isoko Community Vows To Banish Anyone Who Votes For APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad