Two Slump At Buhari Rally In Jigawa

Some persons were said to have slumped at the reelection campaign rally of President Muhammadu Buhari, which held in Dutse, Jigawa state.

According to Daily Trust, the supporters of the party were seen gasping for breath and were rushed out of the venue.

It was also said that the crowd outnumbered security operatives at the venue and things got out of control at some point.

The first victim was seen gasping for breath and was helped by the timely intervention of security operatives who poured water on him.

The second victim, who fainted, was rushed out of the venue by the medical team.