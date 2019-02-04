12 Dead In Ogun Accident

The accident, which happened around Shiun area on Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway on Sunday, was said to have been caused by overspeeding.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

Twelve people have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a black Kia Cerato car and a grey Toyota Sports space bus in Ogun State.

The accident, which happened around Shiun area on Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway on Sunday, was said to have been caused by overspeeding.

Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the accident, stating that the car was on high speed when the tyre burst.

“The bus with registration number LSR 334 FF was travelling from Abeokuta toward Sagamu. The unfortunate crash killed all the occupants of the two vehicles. The driver was suspected to have applied brake suddenly, which made him lose control. This led the speeding car to climb the road divider to the opposite direction, where it collided with the bus. Twelve persons who were involved in the crash —five male adults, six female adults and one child —  all died," he said.

Oladele said the corpses had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue.

He also cautioned drivers to avoid overspeeding and always ensure that they check their cars are always in good condition before entering the road.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Osinbajo Gets New Chopper From Caverton Helicopters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Finally Airlifts Stranded Lagos-London Passengers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Keyamo Rubbishes Atiku's Endorsement By Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Waku Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu Is Right; Atiku's Adamawa Was In Northern Cameroon By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Asked To Disqualify APC Candidate Convicted In Liberia In 2013
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Gets New Chopper From Caverton Helicopters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum Endorse Atiku
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Ask CCT Chairman To Disqualify Himself Over Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Killed, Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash At Oyo APC Rally
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal PDP Slams N100million Law Suit Against APC, Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs How Drug Abuse Is Wrecking Female Lives In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Asks Court To Compel Fashola To Name Contractors Who Disappeared With Project Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections INEC: 2019 Election Results To Be Collated Manually
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad