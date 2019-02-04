BREAKING: Ezekwesili Begs For Forgiveness For Withdrawing From Presidential Race

Obiageli Ezekwesili, former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has appealed for forgiveness for withdrawing from the contest for Nigeria’s number one seat.

Her appeal formed part of her remarks at a press conference she addressed on Monday afternoon.

According to the former Education Minister, the decision to step down was a “tough but necessary” one.

On January 24, 2019, she announced her withdrawal from the race just hours before ACPN addressed a press conference endorsing the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). See Also Elections BREAKING: ACPN Disowns Ezekwesili, Endorses Buhari's Second Term Bid

Her words: “It has been an interesting one week since I made the tough but necessary decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency. I have been truly overwhelmed by the reactions to my announcement from Nigerians. Even in airports outside the country as I travelled last week, Nigerians walked up to me with questions, concerns, encouragement, and motivation.

“I also saw disappointment by some who had poured their hearts and hopes into actualising our mission to #Fight4Naija, bring back hope to our land and lift 80 million fellow citizens out of extreme poverty.

“I ask for the forgiveness and understanding of all who are hurt by my withdrawal from the race even as I take comfort in the fact that they would agree with my choosing to stand with my values rather than compromise.

“Thank you to the young people who accepted and owned our campaign, to the women - my sisters and comrades – who worked and walked with me, to every believer and supporter from different tribes, states, religions and walks of life.”