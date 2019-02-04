BREAKING: Senate Withdraws Onnoghen Case From Supreme Court

A statement on Monday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of Senate President Bukola Saraki, noted that the Senate discontinued the case, which had been slated for hearing on Tuesday, as proof of its trust "in the ability of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to resolve the issues".

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

The Nigerian Senate has discontinued the case it filed at the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on a directive by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, before which he is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

On January 28, 2019, the Senate approached the Supreme Court to get clarification on the constitutionality of the President's action. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Asks Supreme Court To Decide Constitutionality Of Onnoghen's Suspension 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also expressed confidence in the ability of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to resolve the issues.

The statement read: "The Senate has therefore decided to discontinue the case it filed in the supreme court. It should be noted that the case has been slated for hearing tomorrow.

“This decision also affirm the confidence of the Senate in the ability of the NJC to successfully and creditably resolve the issues.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

