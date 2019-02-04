Court Temporarily Stands Down Fayose's Trial

The trial of Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, was stood down for one hour at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday.

Fayose is standing trial over allegations of benefitting from N6.9billion fraud.

Obanikoro had earlier testified that he gave Fayose the sum of $5million in cash from the National Security Adviser's imprest account, on the instruction of Sambo Dasuki, the then National Security Adviser during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Fayose applied for an adjournment through his lawyers, Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN), to enable them cross-examine Obanikoro. Consequently, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had adjourned the case to February 4, 5 and 6, respectively for continuation of trial.

Musliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, was scheduled for cross-examination on Monday.

However, when the case was called for hearing on Monday, after the court sitting began, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun left to attend an official function.

The trial was, thereafter, stood down for one hour.