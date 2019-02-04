Fake Naval Officer Nabbed In Cross River

James Solomon has been arrested for impersonating and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He had been parading himself as a naval officer attached to the office of the Chief of Naval Staff, before he met his Waterloo.

Parading him before journalists on Monday, Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, said the fake Identity card of the suspect was found his possession.

Nwagu said: “The 25-year-old imposter hails from Abi Local Government Area of the state, and has admitted to the crime and will soon be handed over to the Police for prosecution. Items recovered from him included the Nigerian Navy camouflage, which he was putting on at the time of arrest, a fake Nigerian Navy identity card, copies of recruitment forms and applicants credentials for the Navy, ATM cards, and a computer."