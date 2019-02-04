INEC: 2019 Election Results To Be Collated Manually

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the result of the 2019 elections will be collated and transmitted manually.

This was revealed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, at a media briefing in Abuja.

Okoye noted that the law is yet to accept electronic transmission and the commission would have to rely on manual method to collate and transmit the results of the elections.

"We are ready for electronic transmission any day the law is amended. For now, we are collating and transmitting manually in accordance with the law," he said.

Okoye debunked the claim that the commission handed over PVCs to northern leaders to share to voters, and challenged anybody with evidence to back the claim to forward, as the commission “will not sweep such infraction under the carpet".

Okoye also warned INEC staff not to receive any gift or bribe from anyone, as it could land them in trouble.

He said the commission would not hesitate to prosecute any staff who receives bribe to tamper with the electoral process.

“The commission is prepared to deliver a free, fair and credible election and we will come hard on ad hoc staff who collect financial inducements from any source in order to compromise the election," he added.

He also noted that the commission would provide all the needs of its officers that will be partaking in the election to dissuade them from collecting bribes or any form of inducement.