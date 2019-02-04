Nigeria To Begin Demolition Of Illegal Tertiary Institutions

Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

The Nigerian Government has declared that it will begin to demolish illegal tertiary institutions across the country.

Adamu Adamu, the country's Minister of Education, said this at a press briefing in Abuja, stating the institutions constitute a threat to the education system of the country.

The government had earlier ordered the shutdown of 134 higher institutions said to be operating without proper accreditation.

“Nigerians should assist in exposing these higher institutions whenever they are found, with a view to dealing with the menace. Where necessary we shall demolish such institutions," he said.

Some of the institutions earlier listed are: University of Accountancy and Management Studies; University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos; Blacksmith University, Awka; Atlanta University, Anyigba; UNESCO University, Ndoni, River State.

Others are Columbus University, UK, London External Studies; Pebbies University, UK; Tiu International University, UK; Adonai Polytechnic, Benue; Al-Ameen College of Health Sciences and Technology, Kaduna State; Assam School of Basic Health Science and Technology, Kaduna; Bethel Polytechnic, Benue State and Grand Royal College of Health Technology, Ekiti State.