Osinbajo Gets New Chopper From Caverton Helicopters

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received another aircraft from Caverton Helicopters.

This was revealed in a tweet by Caverton Group while restating its commitment to the safety of the Vice President.

The tweet read: “A true statement of our commitment to safety and professionalism. Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo continues his campaign flying with Caverton.”

Osinbajo’s helicopter had crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State, on his way to a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Saturday.

The helicopter skidded during landing but all 12 people aboard the chopper were safe.

Caverton had blamed unusual weather for the accident.

Also, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has launched an investigation into the accident.

