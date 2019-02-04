Police Kill Three Kidnappers In Taraba

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

Three members of a kidnap gang have been killed in Taraba.

David Akinremi, Commissioner of the Taraba State Police Command, said they were killed by operatives of his command.

According to Akinremi, the kidnappers met their waterloo when “operatives from Bali Division on 3/2/19 at about 0330hrs engaged a kidnap syndicate responsible for terrorising Bali and Suntai axis for a while".

The bandits were said to have been fatally wounded, when policemen engaged them in a gun battle during their attempt to kidnap some residents of a house in Garwa village. The entire family was held hostage. 

He said prompt response by the officers, with the support of the state Vigilante Group resulted in a shootout, which led to the death of three of the hoodlums.

"A member of the Vigilante Group also sustained gunshot injury in the crossfire,” he added.

The statement also "warned criminal elements operating in the state to have a rethink and turn away from crime and criminality as the command is determined to make the state an unfriendly terrain for criminal activities”.

"To this end, the support of the members of the public is solicited as usual to give useful information on criminal elements in their communities while assuring the confidentiality of such information. However, other members of the criminal gang escaped with bullet wounds, while a massive manhunt is ongoing to effect their arrest,” the statement added.

Items recovered from the hoodlums included one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, 12 rounds of .9mm ammunition, two GSM handsets, a military camouflage uniform, charms and knives.

