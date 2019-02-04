PVCs Burnt As Fire Razes Abia INEC Office

The incident occurred in Umu-Ikaa in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

A part of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State, erupted in flames on Sunday.

The fire affected the office where some unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were kept, and is alleged to have been caused by hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, Geoffrey Ogbonna, Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, alleged that suspected hoodlums poured fuel through the window and set the office ablaze.

He also noted that the fire did not consume the whole building, but added that some voter registers were burnt.

“Only the voter register and the PVCs were affected by the fire,” he said.

Ogbonna said the Police is investigating the incident, and will bring all involved into the book.

SaharaReporters, New York

