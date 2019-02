Senator Joseph Waku is dead.

He died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Waku, aged 72, served at the National Assembly in 1999, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was appointed to committees on Senate Services, Works and Housing, Health, Establishment, Water Resources (Chairman) and Privatization.