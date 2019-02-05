Address Our Demands Within Seven Days Or Risk Nationwide Strike, Health Workers Tell Govt

Ayuba Wabba, the NLC National Chairman, noted that the working environment of a health worker must be clean and be in good shape for the “better health care development in the country".

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2019

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), has given the Nigerian Government a seven-day ultimatum to reach a concrete agreement on its demands or risk a nationwide strike. 

The union made this known on Monday, after a warning protest in Abuja. 

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress also said they would support JOHESU, stressing that failure of the government to reach an agreement with them at the expiration of the ultimatum would lead to a nationwide strike.

“Health workers deserve better working environment for good health care development in the country," he added.

He also expressed the union's readiness to work hand in hand with government, as long as workers' welfare is considered a priority.

Some of their complaints include the withholding of salaries of JOHESU members for the months of April and May 2018, leadership positions as it relates to hospital departments, upward adjustment of CONHESS salary structure, and the implementation of consultancy cadre for health workers.

SaharaReporters, New York

