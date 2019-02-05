Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law

“When they arrived, they tried to kidnap her, but she resisted. So they killed her, and took away her husband.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2019

Some victims of the attack in Zamfara

Bandits, who raided communities in Zamfara, are said to have made a demand of N30million as ransom to release Alhaji Ibrahim, the husband of late Ade Marafa.

Ade Marafa, elder sister to Kabiru Marafa, Senator representing Zamfara Central, was killed by bandits numbering over 100. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

The bandits also set Ruwan Bore community in Gusau Local Government Area ablaze.

A resident of the community, who spoke with SaharaReporters, disclosed that the bandits called the family to demand the money before he could be released.

“They have called demanding N30million,” he said.

He added that the bandits came with the intention of kidnapping Marafa’s sister, but she resisted.

The bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 14 people and setting two communities — Tungar Takoka and Tudun Wadar Maijatau — ablaze.

Residents of those areas have moved to Mada and neighbouring communities.

