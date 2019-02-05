No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC

“No amount of threats, intimidation and sabotage will stop INEC from conducting the elections," the Adamawa REC said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insists elections will be conducted in the whole of Adamawa State.

Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, told NAN that “no amount of threats, intimidation and sabotage” will stop INEC from conducting elections in the state.

Madagali, Shuwa, Michika, Gulak and Baza towns in Adamawa State were attacked when Boko Haram fighters overran the towns on Monday evening, chanting "Allahu Akbar". See Also Breaking News BREAKING: With Chants Of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Boko Haram Captures Five Adamawa Towns 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

Speaking on the commission’s determination to conduct the exercise, he said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission, the good people of Madagali and the entire Adamawa State have resolved to ensure election is conducted in Madagali.

“No amount of threats, intimidation and sabotage will stop INEC from conducting the elections.”

According to the REC, there were more than 81,000 registered voters in Madagali and the commission would ensure they were not disenfranchised.

SaharaReporters, New York

