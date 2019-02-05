Police Arrest Cleric, Three Others With Human Skull In Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested four men for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, issued on Monday.

Oyeyemi said a Police Patrol Team from Agbara division arrested one Teslim Ayeniromo (aged 45) and Sunday Kolade (aged 35) with a human skull, which was concealed in a sack.

Opeyemi said during interrogation, they confessed that the human skull was not for their personal use, but for a certain cleric introduced to them by one Micheal Osanyinbi.

He added that the confession of the two suspects led to the arrest of the cleric, Jamiu Olasheu, who finally admitted that the skull was needed for a ritual and Osanyinbi assured of getting one for him.

The statement read: "The cleric has made a confessional statement that he actually requested for the skull which Micheal Osanyinbi promised to get for him at the rate of N25,000 and N1,000 for the bike man who will deliver it to him.

"He said the skull was needed for a yet-to-be-disclosed ritual."