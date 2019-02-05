Vote Buying Is High Level Form Of Corruption, Says Human Rights Activist

Idris Miliki, a human rights activist and Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolutions (CHRCR), has urged Nigerians to shun vote buying and selling, saying the acts are "evil and anti-people".

Miliki said this while speaking at a one-day capacity building workshop for Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Kogi, on Monday.

He said: “Vote-buying may not be a new phenomenon, but it is a high level form of corruption. It is evil and dehumanizing as it tends to rob the people of their rights to good governance; we urge the electorate to guard against it.

"It has been discovered that a lot of citizens and stakeholders are ignorant of electoral processes, leading them to indulge in corrupt practices, enhancing corruption and lack of transparency and accountability in electoral process.”

He said election violence is often the cause of inconclusive elections, just as he lamented that violence is not healthy for the country’s electoral process.

