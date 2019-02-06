After Initially Saying No, Ganduje Releases Sani Abacha Stadium For Atiku's Rally

Ganduje wished the PDP a successful outing but cautioned it to ensure orderliness during the event in order to avert destruction of facilities in the stadium.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) permission to use the Sani Abacha Stadium for their presidential campaign rally slated for the weekend.

Subsequently, Ganduje ordered immediate stoppage of the ongoing renovation works at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

Ganduje had been unwilling to release the stadium to PDP under the guise of ongoing renovation works. But a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the directive does not affect ongoing overhaul of the Indoor Sports Complex.

According to the statement, the Governor has directed the contractor handling the project to remove all machineries from the precincts of the stadium until the PDP presidential campaign rally is over.

"The general renovation of the stadium aimed at giving the stadium a face-lift included the installation of the new scoreboard, the running track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadium, but the Kano State government did not order the closure of the stadium to prevent PDP from use as widely speculated," Garba said.

"As a democrat who believes in freedom of association, His Excellency the Governor did not order the closure of the stadium to frustrate the campaign rally of the PDP. The stadium only closed for the intended renovation works."

