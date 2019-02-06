Court Remands Four Businessmen In Prison For 'Producing Fake Engine Oil'

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the remandment of four men charged with producing adulterated engine oil.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo ordered that Johnson Uche, Olaide Shittu, Kingsley Meteke and Abdulquadri Olayinka be remanded in prison custody pending their arraignment.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said the defendants and others now at large on January 2, 2019 at 2, Esugbayi Street, NPA Quarters, Marine Bridge, Apapa, produced adulterated/substandard engine oil for public consumption.

They allegedly claimed that the products with genuine engine oil and sold them to unsuspecting motorists.

The prosecution said the engine oil did not comply with mandatory industrial standards, an offence that violated Section 26 of the SON Act 2015.

In the second count, the prosecution said the defendants, on the same day and place, “did indulge in dealing in and offering for sale adulterated/substandard engine oil”.

SON said they claimed that the substandard product was genuine, contrary to Section 1 (18) (ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act of 2004.

In the third count, the defendants were accused of dealing in 128 drums and 945 litres of substandard engine oil, which they claimed to be of high quality to unsuspecting buyers.

In count four, they were alleged to have “failed to comply with SON Conformity Assessment Programme” by dealing in adulterated engine oil that did not have the requisite certification.

The alleged offence is punishable under Section 26 of the SON Act of 2015.

The defendants could not be arraigned because their lawyer was absent.

Prosecuting counsel Adeleke Olofindare, from the Federal Ministry of Justice, prayed that they be remanded in prison.

Justice Oguntoyibo ordered their remand and adjourned until March 1 for arraignment.

