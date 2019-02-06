Ganduje Orders Closure Of Kano Stadiums Ahead Of PDP Rally

The governor gave the order on Tuesday ahead of the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has ordered the immediate closure of the two major stadiums in the state for renovation.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday ahead of the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A government official, who spoke with TheCable, said the shutdown of the two stadiums – Sani Abacha Stadium situated at Kofar Mata and Kano Pillars Stadium at Sabon Gari – was intended to frustrate the campaign rally of  PDP.

However, Abbati Sabo, spokesman of the Kano State Sports Commission, the closure of both stadiums was not because of the presidential rally of the PDP presidential candidate.

He added that the stadiums were under renovation as a result of the 2019-2020 Nigeria Premier League.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, this directive doesn’t have a political undertone. The state government was advised to renovate the stadium, ahead of the NPL season.

“The government had now heeded to the advice and ordered for the commencement of the project in order to have smooth conduct of the league. As you can see, the facility is in need of repair and the government has now answered the call for its renovation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari used the Sani Abacha Stadium for his reelection campaign last week.

The proposed general renovation reportedly included the installation of a new scoreboard, the running track, and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadiums

Atiku’s rally is scheduled for February 10 while the renovation is expected to end on February 18.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Trivialize Corruption, Neutralize Justice! By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 80% Of ASUU Members Vote For Continuation Of Strike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Admits In Court That EFCC Investigated Him For Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad