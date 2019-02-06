Ganduje Orders Closure Of Kano Stadiums Ahead Of PDP Rally

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has ordered the immediate closure of the two major stadiums in the state for renovation.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday ahead of the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A government official, who spoke with TheCable, said the shutdown of the two stadiums – Sani Abacha Stadium situated at Kofar Mata and Kano Pillars Stadium at Sabon Gari – was intended to frustrate the campaign rally of PDP.

However, Abbati Sabo, spokesman of the Kano State Sports Commission, the closure of both stadiums was not because of the presidential rally of the PDP presidential candidate.

He added that the stadiums were under renovation as a result of the 2019-2020 Nigeria Premier League.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, this directive doesn’t have a political undertone. The state government was advised to renovate the stadium, ahead of the NPL season.

“The government had now heeded to the advice and ordered for the commencement of the project in order to have smooth conduct of the league. As you can see, the facility is in need of repair and the government has now answered the call for its renovation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari used the Sani Abacha Stadium for his reelection campaign last week.

The proposed general renovation reportedly included the installation of a new scoreboard, the running track, and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadiums

Atiku’s rally is scheduled for February 10 while the renovation is expected to end on February 18.

