'Known Promoters Of Violence' Among Five New LG Chairmen Appointed By Dickson

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

African Ukparasia, popularly known as General Africa, and four others have been appointed as committee chairmen for five local Government councils in Bayelsa State.

The appointment of General Africa, who defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC), has caused unease among camps of the opposition. They claimed the appointment of Ukpariasia by Seriake Dickson, Governor of the state, is an indication of an alleged plan for violence in Southern Ijaw constituencies during the election.

Others appointed alongside General Africa as the new caretaker chairmen are Sunny Erewari (Nembe); Hon. Ebinyon Turner (Ogbia), who served as the Vice Chairman of the Council; Tolumoye Ibani Bikikoro (Kolokuma/Opokuma) and Austin Sambo (Yenagoa).

Those not changed from their position as caretaker chairmen are Magbisa Micheal (Sagbama), Tolu Amatu (Ekeremor) and Victor Isiah (Brass).  

Messers Victor Isiah and Hon. Tolu Amatu are known for alleged promotion of violence in Ekeremor and Brass ahead of the general election.

While clearing the appointment of the caretaker committee chairmen, Kombowei Benson, Speaker of the Bayelsa State Assembly, enjoined them to be alive to their duties and also to remain in their council headquarters at all times for easy accessibility by the people in order to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Also at plenary, the House deliberated and passed the Administration and Criminal justice Bill 2018.

