My Administration Has Promoted Workers' Unity, Says Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has been at the forefront of promoting unity among workers.

He also said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) defends and promotes the rights of its members.

The President said this at the 12th National Delegate Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), held in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, lauded the activities of the union.

However, he appealed to the union to reason with the government on the demand for the new minimum wage.

He said: “the Labour has lived up to the expectations of its teeming members by continually protecting, defending and promoting the rights, well-being and interest of all workers and affiliates trade unions.

“It has played a significant role with the promotion of unity among workers and constantly engaged government on national rebirth and development. This has been a commendable endeavour."

The President also pledged his support to the union, adding that his government would continue to initiate programmes that would promote the interest of workers.

He added: “This administration has played a significant role with the promotion of unity among workers and constantly engaged government on national rebirth and development. This administration is also committed to addressing other issues that are still pending: work plan and modalities for the implementation of salary increase in a way that minimises any inflation impact and ensures that it does not lead to any job losses.”

He added that the government would identify new sources and areas of existing expenditure from where some savings could be made to augment present government's revenue framework in order to fund the wage increases.

