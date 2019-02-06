Shiites Deny Plans To Attack Detention Facilities To Forcefully Release El-Zakzaky

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have denied allegations that they are plotting to raid selected detention facilities in the country to set some of its members free during the general election.

The memo was dated January 25, 2019.

The memo read: "The planned attacks are meant to forcefully effect the release of their national leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife, and several members of the sect currently in custody. It also reveals that the leadership of the sect has commenced mobilisation of supporters across the country through social media platforms, to ensure the success of the offensive.

"In view of the above, the National Security Adviser directs that you be availed of this development to enable you put in place necessary measures to neutralise the imminent threats.”

Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a peaceful protest to mark one year remembrance of the assassination of a scholar, Sheikh Kasim Umar Sokoto.

Responding to a memo which originated from the office of the National Security Adviser, which was sent to the office of the Inspector General of Police to alert them on a purported planned attack by IMN, Musa said the movement had no plan to raid any detention facility, with the view to releasing its members who are currently in detention.

He stated that the allegation is spurious and unfounded, adding that “government is running away from its own shadow”. He also noted that the group would always employ legal means to secure the release of its brothers and sisters who are being illegally detained.

His words: "It is pertinent to state that, yesterday, Monday, 4 February, 2019 a Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, discharged and acquitted numerous brothers that were under detention. The released brothers are now with their families.

"I am sure that the Nigerian Police will mock and laugh at Sanusi M. Galadima, Director of Internal Security, and the Office of the National Security Adviser, because the Police are fully aware of our lawful approach on securing the release of our brothers and sisters that are under detention.”

He explained that the group is protesting “the conspiracy of silence by President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of Sheikh Kasim Umar Sokoto by the team of Nigerian Police that attacked the Free Zakzaky protest at Wuse Zone 6 in Abuja on February 9, 2018”.

He continued: "Sheikh Kasim Umar Sokoto is a great and prominent Islamic scholar from Sokoto and representative of followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara. While condemning the killing of Sheikh Kasim Umar Sokoto, I want to reiterate that the Police killed Sheikh Kasim in order to demoralize the Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja, but fortunately his martyrdom encouraged us to continue the protest and also increased the momentum of the protest.

“This reflects the saying of His Eminence, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), where he said the more you touch (attack) us, the stronger we become.

"Sheikh Kasim Umar Sokoto was shot by the team of Nigerian Police that attacked Free Zakzaky protest at Wuse Zone 6, close to Sky memorial on 9 February, 2018.”