Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC

Tambuwal accused the former commissioner of sabotaging the state government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, has sacked Bello Muhammad Goronyo as the state’s Commissioner of Information, a few hours after the latter announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tambuwal accused the former commissioner of sabotaging the state government.

A statement credited to Abu Shekara, the Governor’s Director General of Media Affairs, read: “The sack was sequel to his sabotage of state government's efforts on its laudable programmes and activities.”

The Commission’s Permanent Secretary was immediately directed to oversee the activities of the commission.

Goronyo had announced his departure from PDP at the APC governorship rally in Wamakko Local Government Area, stating that PDP lacks what it takes to move the state forward.

“This day is very historic for myself, my family and all my political associates. I have admitted making mistakes, but I should be forgiven,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: SaharaTV Live Broadcast #NigeriaDecides2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Trivialize Corruption, Neutralize Justice! By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Admits In Court That EFCC Investigated Him For Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: SaharaTV Live Broadcast #NigeriaDecides2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad