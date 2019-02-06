Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, has sacked Bello Muhammad Goronyo as the state’s Commissioner of Information, a few hours after the latter announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tambuwal accused the former commissioner of sabotaging the state government.

A statement credited to Abu Shekara, the Governor’s Director General of Media Affairs, read: “The sack was sequel to his sabotage of state government's efforts on its laudable programmes and activities.”

The Commission’s Permanent Secretary was immediately directed to oversee the activities of the commission.

Goronyo had announced his departure from PDP at the APC governorship rally in Wamakko Local Government Area, stating that PDP lacks what it takes to move the state forward.

“This day is very historic for myself, my family and all my political associates. I have admitted making mistakes, but I should be forgiven,” he added.